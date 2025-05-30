Betts will get X-rays after injuring a toe on his left foot Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Betts stubbed his left toe at home Wednesday and is considered day-to-day until results from the X-ray come back. Miguel Rojas -- who is starting at shortstop against the Yankees on Friday -- would stand to see more playing time if Betts is on the shelf for an extended period of time. Betts has slashed .258/.336/.402 with three steals, four home runs and 12 RBI in 110 plate appearances since the beginning of May.