Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a 5-2 extra-winning victory over the Padres.
Betts had a rough time overall in the three-game set against San Diego, going 1-for-11 with four strikeouts. However, he had the most memorable hit for either team, tying the game with a solo shot off Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday. Betts hasn't quite lived up to his fantasy managers' expectations so far this season, slashing .254/.361/.468 with six homers, 19 RBI, 22 runs and just one stolen base over 147 plate appearances. However, he's begun May on a promising note, slashing .333/.407/.625 with two homers and eight RBI through six games.