Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's 11-8 loss to the Padres.

Betts had hit just .182 (4-for-22) with no extra-base hits over his last seven games. He got back on track quickly Monday, blasting a solo shot in the first inning before adding a three-run double in the third. The 30-year-old continues to be productive in a number of ways as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter. He's slashing .313/.411/.611 with 39 homers, 103 RBI, 119 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 37 doubles through 135 contests.