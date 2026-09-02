Betts went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two walks, four RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 13-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Betts has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) in that span. He accounted for all of the Dodgers' damage off Michael McGreevy in this contest. The late surge has helped Betts recoup a little fantasy value late in the year after a rough start to the campaign. Overall, he's batting .242 with a .715 OPS, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 18 doubles, 52 runs scored and one stolen base over 101 games.