Betts went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, four RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cubs.

Betts knocked in four of the Dodgers' seven runs Sunday, going 2-for-4 and taking Marcus Stroman deep for a two-run home run in the third inning. As a top talent hitting toward the front of one of the best offenses, Betts should continue to be a strong fantasy producer and is currently slashing .269/.387/.474.