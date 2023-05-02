Betts went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a win over Philadelphia on Monday.

After starting the game 0-for-2, Betts collected a hit in three straight at-bats. He drove in a run with a double in the fifth inning before drilling a two-run shot for insurance in the seventh. Betts made his fourth start at shortstop Monday and will have even more fantasy value if he can pick up eligibility in the infield. He improved his slash line to .252/.360/.477 with 14 extra-base hits and 19 runs scored through 125 plate appearances.