Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Betts put the Dodgers ahead 4-2 in the sixth inning with a two-run single. He also logged his second steal in the last three games, and he's hit safely in eight straight contests. The superstar 30-year-old is up to a .263/.366/.529 slash line with 17 home runs, five steals, 43 RBI and 53 runs scored through 65 games. He remains a strong source of counting stats atop the Dodgers' order.