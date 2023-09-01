Betts went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three total runs and four total RBI in a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Betts and Ronald Acuna are arguably the frontrunners for the NL MVP award at the moment, and both players strengthened their case Thursday. Acuna stole the show early with a second-inning grand slam, while Betts helped the Dodgers mount a valiant comeback with a pair of home runs and four RBI. Betts' solo shot in the seventh inning gave him 51 hits in August, the most knocks by any player in one calendar month in LA Dodgers history. The slugger put together video-game numbers during August, posting a .455/.516/.839 slash line, 11 long balls, 10 doubles, 30 RBI, 35 runs, three thefts and a 1.355 OPS over 29 contests.