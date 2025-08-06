Betts went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Cardinals.

Betts entered Tuesday 0-for-20 over his previous five games. His lack of production has been a hot topic of conversation, but manager Dave Roberts has no plans of dropping Betts in the order. He's now gone a month without a homer, batting just .186 (16-for-86) with four doubles and four RBI over that 22-game sample. Overall, the 32-year-old has a .236/.308/.361 slash line, 11 homers, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases through 104 contests this season.