Betts went 3-for-4 with a walk and one run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Betts has logged multiple hits eight times over his last 17 games, and he's added a 7:4 BB:K in that span to help his turnaround at the plate. However, over six contests versus the Padres in that span, Betts went a modest 5-for-21 (.238), which is modestly concerning that he's having trouble against the Dodgers' main competition for the NL West lead. Sunday's effort lifted Betts' slash line to .248/.318/.371 through 120 contests this season.