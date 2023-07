Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

Betts continued his recent uptick in power with his sixth homer over his last 11 games. In that span, he's batting .371 (13-for-35) with 14 RBI and 11 walks. The 30-year-old superstar is up to a .272/.377/.560 slash line with 23 long balls, 57 RBI, 66 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 82 contests this season while primarily batting leadoff.