Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 victory versus St. Louis.
Betts led off the Dodgers' half of the first inning with a homer to left field for his only hit of the game. He started at shortstop for the third time in his past five contests before later shifting to right field. Betts is in a bit of a slump at the moment, as Friday's long ball is his only hit over his past 17 at-bats.
