Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

The Dodgers took control of the game quickly, and that allowed Betts some extra rest, as Jason Heyward took over in right field at the start of the fourth inning. Betts had missed time over the weekend with ankle soreness. He's on a nine-game hitting streak, going 11-for-35 (.314) in that span to raise his season slash line to .282/.385/.579. He's added 29 homers, 70 RBI, 85 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 28 doubles through 101 contests.