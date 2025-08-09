Betts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Betts' fifth-inning homer was ultimately all the Dodgers needed in the win, but he plated another run as part of a rally in the seventh. The 32-year-old could be sparking a better stretch at the plate -- he's 6-for-12 with three extra-base hits over his last three games, rebounding from an 0-for-20 skid prior to that. Overall, it's still been an underwhelming campaign for Betts, who is slashing .239/.309/.371 with 12 homers, 51 RBI, 68 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 106 contests.