Betts (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 32-year-old flew back early from the season-opening series versus the Cubs in Tokyo while recovering from an illness, but he'll return to action for the final exhibition games of the spring. Betts should be ready to go at shortstop for Thursday's home opener against Detroit.