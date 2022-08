Betts is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers haven't provided an indication that Betts is dealing with any sort of injury, so he's likely just getting some maintenance as his team concludes its series in Milwaukee with a day game after a night game. Joey Gallo will enter the lineup in right field in place of Betts, who is sitting for the first time since returning from the injured list July 3.