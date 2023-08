Betts went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 13-7 win over the Padres.

Betts capped off an eight-run fourth inning with a grand slam, giving Los Angeles the lead and chasing Seth Lugo from the game. The 30-year-old superstar has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time in August, further complicating the NL MVP discussion. Betts now has 31 home runs, 75 RBI, 92 runs scored and eight steals through 106 games this season.