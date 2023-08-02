Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.

Betts sat out a pair of games over the weekend while dealing with a sore ankle. He looked good in his return to the top of the Dodgers' order, knocking a pair of extra-base hits, including his first homer since July 15. The 30-year-old is up to 28 homers, 69 RBI, 83 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 27 doubles and a .279/.383/.568 slash line through 100 contests overall.