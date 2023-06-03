Betts went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Friday's 8-4 win over the Yankees.

After wrapping up May with a two-homer night, Betts did it again with two more big flies, bringing his season total to 15. He could push for 40 homers, a feat he has never accomplished, if he stays on this pace. His .551 slugging percentage is the third highest mark of his career, behind the shortened 2020 season and his monster 2018 campaign. Betts has not taken advantage of the new rules, as he has just three steals on the season. However, he still could reach double figures for the ninth straight year.