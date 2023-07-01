Betts went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, two walks, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

Betts provided solo shots for the first two runs of the game, and his other two knocks also plated a run each. He's gone 7-for-8 with six walks over his last three games, a run of both impressive hitting and patience at the plate. The superstar is up to 22 homers, 55 RBI, 64 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 18 doubles, a triple and a .270/.370/.553 slash line through 78 contests as the Dodgers' main leadoff hitter.