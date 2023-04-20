Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts (paternity) could be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts is on his way to Chicago after spending the last few days with his wife and their second child. Roberts noted that Yonny Hernandez would be optioned out to open up a 26-man roster spot. Whatever happens Thursday, it seems like a certainty that Betts will be back in the Dodgers' lineup Friday at Wrigley Field.