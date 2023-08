Betts went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

Betts was scratched from Saturday's game with a stomach bug, but it was clearly a short-term issue. He was able to produce his seventh multi-hit effort of the month Sunday. The superstar 30-year-old is slashing .287/.388/.579 with 31 home runs, 80 RBI, 94 runs scored, 32 doubles and eight stolen bases through 111 contests this season.