Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Betts broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a 426-foot solo shot. Freddie Freeman followed with a homer of his own, and the Dodgers went on to win their third straight against San Diego. After going deep just three times over his first 24 games, Betts has picked things up with five homers across his past 13 contests. He's slashing .275/.356/.627 with 12 RBI and nine runs over that stretch.