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Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Lifts 10th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.

Betts opened the scoring in the second inning, but the Padres responded with seven unanswered runs. The shortstop has tapped into a bit more consistency and power at the plate lately. He's batting .375 (18-for-48) with four homers over his last 12 games, though he has just five total RBI in that span. He's now batting .231 with a .724 OPS, 10 homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 47 contests for the year.

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