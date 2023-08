Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Betts' 13-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-4 effort Monday. He got right back on track with his fifth homer and 11th multi-hit effort over his last 15 contests. That prodigious surge has him up to a .314/.406/.612 slash line with 36 homers, 94 RBI, 112 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 125 games this season.