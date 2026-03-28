Betts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Betts gave the Dodgers a short-lived lead in the third inning with his first homer of the season. The 33-year-old is 2-for-8 with four RBI and one strikeout over his first two games of the season. Betts is operating as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop for the second year in a row. He's looking to bounce back from a somewhat difficult 2025 regular season, in which he posted a career-worst .732 OPS with 20 home runs, 82 RBI, 95 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 150 contests. He should get some positive regression, as his .258 BABIP last year was also a career low, though gains in luck could be partially offset by some age-related drops in production.