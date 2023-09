Betts (foot) was sent for a CT scan Friday and will likely miss the Dodgers' weekend series against the Nationals, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Betts was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after he fouled a ball off his left foot Thursday in Miami. The hope is that he can avoid the injured list and return to action Monday versus the Padres. An initial round of X-rays showed no fractures.