Betts went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Betts singled and stole second in the first inning before scoring on a Will Smith single. Four of Betts' 11 steals this year have come in his last 13 games, a span in which he's also hit .340 (18-for-53) with seven extra-base hits. The star outfielder is slashing .277/.346/.538 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and 90 runs scored through 102 contests.