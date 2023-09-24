Betts went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, two runs and two RBI in a 7-0 win over the Giants on Saturday.

When Betts doubled in a pair of runs in the seventh inning, it gave him 105 RBI on the campaign, establishing a new single-season MLB record for runs batted in by a leadoff hitter. The previous mark was held by Charlie Blackmon, who knocked in 103 runs with the Rockies in 2017. Betts is enjoying an MVP-caliber campaign for the NL West champion Dodgers, complementing the RBI mark with a .309/.411/.593 slash line along with a career-high 39 homers, 40 doubles, 125 runs and 13 stolen bases.