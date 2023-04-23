Betts is hitting leadoff and playing shortstop against the Cubs on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

For the first time in his MLB career, Betts will make the start at shortstop. The 30-year-old has been moved to the position twice during the 2023 campaign, and the Dodgers feel comfortable enough with what they've seen to give him the start. Jason Heyward gets the start in right field with Betts playing up the middle.