Dodgers' Mookie Betts: May be out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's win over the Twins that Betts may not be with the team Friday due to personal reasons, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
It hasn't yet been confirmed if Betts will be unavailable for Friday's series opener in Boston, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring. Miguel Rojas would presumably start at shortstop if the eight-time All-Star is unable to play.
