Betts is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts will join Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy on the bench for Friday's series opener after the Dodgers clinched in the NL West thanks to an 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Hyeseong Kim will start at shortstop and bat fifth.