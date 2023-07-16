Betts went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

The Mets couldn't keep Betts off base Saturday, as the All-Star outfielder reached in all five of his plate appearances. He plated Los Angeles' first run with a solo homer in the third inning and scored an insurance run in the ninth. Betts' brilliance this season has largely centered on his power -- his current .596 SLG and .309 ISO are each on pace to be career-high marks, and with 27 homers he's just eight shy of the career-best 35 he notched last season. Betts has been on a major heater for over three weeks, slashing .410/.500/1.033 with 10 long balls, 21 RBI, 20 runs, two steals and a 14:7 BB:K over 17 contests since June 23.