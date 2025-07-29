Betts went 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal and three runs scored in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Reds.

Betts drew his sixth straight start in the leadoff spot and snapped a 30-game stretch without a steal when he stole second in the seventh inning. Since drawing his first start as the leadoff batter July 20, the former MVP has hit .231 (6-for-26) with six runs, one RBI and four walks as manager Dave Roberts seeks a way to kickstart Betts' bat. Through 425 total plate appearances, the 32-year-old is slashing .240/.313/.372 with 11 homers, 62 runs scored and 46 RBI.