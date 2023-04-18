Betts was placed on the paternity leave list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Betts will get some time off to celebrate a new addition to his growing family. Luke Williams is getting the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding 26-man roster move.
