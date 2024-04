Betts made his 10th appearance of the season at shortstop in Monday's game against the Twins.

It's a notable number because it means Betts will now have shortstop eligibility if your fantasy league uses a 10-game in-season threshold. Betts, of course, already has second base and outfield eligibility, as well. The 31-year-old is slashing a robust .375/.508/.792 with five home runs and two stolen bases in the early going.