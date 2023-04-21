Betts returned from the paternity list against the Cubs in a 6-2 win Thursday, coming off the bench to go 1-for-2 at the plate while playing three innings at shortstop.

Betts had to hurry to the ballpark in order to be active for the contest, as he had been on the paternity list since Tuesday and didn't make it to Chicago until shortly before game time Thursday. A rain delay that pushed the start time of the contest back an hour may have helped his case, though the star outfielder wasn't part of the Dodgers' starting lineup. Betts came into the contest as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and promptly singled, and he stayed in the game thereafter to log his first career MLB innings at shortstop. He looked comfortable at the position, turning a smooth double play to stymie a Cubs threat in the eighth. Betts figures to be a lineup regular now that he's back with the club, and it won't be surprising if he sees additional time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas (hamstring) on the injured list and Chris Taylor day-to-day with a side injury.