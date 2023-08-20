Betts went 3-for-8 with two home runs and four RBI during Saturday's doubleheader sweep over the Marlins.

Betts supplied a two-run single to propel the Dodgers to victory in the matinee, then followed it up with a pair of solo shots for the same result in the nightcap. He's gone 13-for-27 (.481) with three homers and eight RBI during his seven-game hitting streak. Overall, Betts has 34 long balls, 86 RBI, 101 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .298/.394/.595 slash line through 117 contests this season.