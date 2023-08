Betts went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Padres.

Betts has started August blazing, going 7-for-16 with four extra-base hits over four games this month. The 30-year-old's steal was his first since June 28. He's up to eight thefts on the year while adding a strong .284/.387/.575 slash line, 29 home runs, 70 RBI, 88 runs scored, 28 doubles and one triple through 103 contests.