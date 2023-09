Betts went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Padres.

Betts accounted for two of the four instances of a Dodger getting on base Wednesday. He's hit .233 (7-for-30) with nine walks and three steals over 10 games in September. The superstar's 13 steals for the season represent his most in a campaign since he swiped 16 bags in 2019. Betts has added a .312/.412/.607 slash line with 39 home runs, 103 RBI, 120 runs scored, 37 doubles and a triple over 137 contests.