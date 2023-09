Betts (foot) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Nationals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Betts hasn't seen the field since Thursday when he fouled a pitch off his left foot, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale in Washington. The 30-year-old was off to a slow start to September prior to the injury, having gone 4-for-18 with five walks, a stolen base, an RBI, two runs and six strikeouts in six games.