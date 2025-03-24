Betts (illness) remains out of the Dodgers' lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has been dealing with an undiagnosed illness for weeks that has resulted in him losing nearly 20 pounds. There's been no indication one way or another that he might not be ready in time for Opening Day, but it would seem to be a possibility. Miguel Rojas is at shortstop Monday and could be there again Thursday if Betts isn't feeling up to playing.