Betts (ankle) is back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.
Betts will start in right field and bat leadoff for the Dodgers after missing a couple of games due to right ankle soreness. He boasts a .942 OPS with 27 homers through 460 plate appearances this season.
