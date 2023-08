Betts went 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Betts did his job from atop the order, and he was rewarded with four full laps around the bases thanks to strong play directly behind him. He's looked like his best self in August, going 23-for-57 (.404) with four home runs, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored over 15 games this month. Overall, Betts has a .293/.393/.580 slash line with 31 homers, 81 RBI, 98 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 113 contests.