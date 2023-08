Betts was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockies due to illness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts has 16 hits in 11 games since the start of August, but he will be forced to the sidelines due to illness. Enrique Hernandez will replace Betts at second base and bat sixth Saturday. Meanwhile, Betts should be considered day-to-day going forward.