Betts was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Saturday against the Reds due to right ankle soreness.
The severity of Betts' injury is unknown, but it is apparently enough to hold him out of Saturday's contest. Chris Taylor will fill in at second base and bat eighth while Betts recovers, and the 30-year-old All-Star should be considered day-to-day going forward.
