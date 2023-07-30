Betts (ankle) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 2018 AL MVP was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to soreness in his right ankle and will be sidelined Sunday for the second straight game. Betts will also have Monday's team off day to rest up ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the A's. Enrique Hernandez will man the keystone and bat eighth Sunday.