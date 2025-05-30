Betts isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
After going 2-for-12 with an RBI and two runs scored during the Dodgers' last series in Cleveland, Betts will take a seat to begin a three-game set against New York. Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop instead and bat ninth.
