Betts went 2-for-6 with a home run, two total RBI and two total runs Friday in a 13-6 victory versus the Nationals.

Betts gave the Dodgers their first lead with a two-run blast in the third inning, two batters after Shohei Ohtani tied the score with a three-run homer of his own. Betts has two home runs and seven RBI through Los Angeles' first seven games after logging a modest 20 long balls and 82 RBI across 150 regular-season contests last year. However, Betts is batting just .179 (5-for-28) so far, with three of his five hits going for extra bases.