Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Betts posted an eight-game hitting streak between Aug. 5-13, though he opened this critical weekend series versus the Padres by going 0-for-6 over the first two games. The 32-year-old's first hit of the series was clutch, as he put the Dodgers ahead for good in the eighth inning after the bullpen squandered a lead. Betts is still dealing with some inconsistency at the plate, batting a modest .254 (15-for-59) with four extra-base hits over 15 games in August. Overall, he's hitting .242 with a .683 OPS, 13 homers, 57 RBI, 75 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 114 contests.